Off-licences added to ‘essential’ retail list

By Lisa Riley

The government has added off-licences and licenced shops selling alcohol, including those within breweries, to its list of ‘essential businesses’.

The newly included business format, announced this morning by the government, joins a list of businesses already counted as ‘essential’ and therefore able to remain open during the coronavirus (Covid-19) outbreak, including supermarkets, other food shops, news agencies and petrol stations.

The news follows the government’s clarification yesterday on the measures required to be taken by both the on and off-trade following the announcement Monday night of a three-week nationwide UK ‘lockdown’.

As per guidance issued by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government, while restaurants have to remain closed, food delivery and takeaway services can remain operational.

Bars and nightclubs, including bars in hotels or members’ clubs must remain completely closed for business.

