Diageo GB funds drinks information line

By Lisa Riley
Published:  22 March, 2020

Diageo has today launched an information phone line that will be available to support licensed business owners who want to access the commercial measures announced by the government. 

The phone line, 0207 728 2556, is free to call, with businesses also able to enquire via email: Publican.Support@uk.gt.com.

Provided by business and financial adviser Grant Thornton UK LLP, the line will give information to customers, from both the on and off-trade.

“We know the next few weeks pose challenges and uncertainties for all working in the licensed trade. We want to make sure that where there is government support available, our customers are empowered to make the most of it,” said Melissa Wisdom, on-trade director, Diageo GB.  

“Working with Grant Thornton LLP, we will make information & support available, on the phone and by email, to help you access the measures announced by the government.”

The news follows the broader suite of measures announced by Diageo earlier in the week to help support the British drinks trade as it faces unprecedented challenges from the impact of the coronavirus (Covid-19) crisis. 

Also from today, Diageo has made £1m available to support bartenders in the free trade across the UK, providing complimentary training and online learning for all bartenders while supporting smaller retailers, pubs and bars through increasing its flexibility on order sizes.

