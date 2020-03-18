Subscriber login Close [x]
Michael Broadbent MW passes away

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  18 March, 2020

Harpers has learned of the sad passing of critic and auctioneer Michael Broadbent MW, who has died, aged 92.

Broadbent led a distinguished career as a wine critic, writer and auctioneer at Christie’s where he was an authority on old and rare wines. His reference work, The Great Vintage Wine Book, which included tasting notes from more than 6,000 wines dating back to the 17th century, became a staple of many a wine connoisseur’s collections.

Until 1992 he was the senior director of Christie's wine department, where he remained a senior consultant until 2009.

Today, others in the trade paid tribute to the “legend” of the British wine industry who was recognised for taking fine wine global.

“Very sad to hear of the passing of the legend Michael Broadbent MW,” Greg Sherwood MW posted on Twitter. “One of the people who put fine wine on the global map when wine was an unknown niche category. Feel so privileged to have know him.”

In addition to authoring around 20 wine books, he was a regular contributor to the wine magazines Vinum and Falstaff, and contributed to Decanter for many years. 

He leaves behind his son, US-based wine importer Bartholomew Broadbent, daughter Emma, a magistrate, and his grandchildren.






