    The Grill at The Dorchester

    By Jo Gilbert
    Published:  20 March, 2020

    53 Park Lane, Mayfair, London W1K 1QA

    dorchestercollection.com

    The Dorchester’s flagship restaurant has re-emerged from renovations which looked to update the concept under its youthful new head chef. Now 27, Tom Booton was The Dorchester’s youngest ever head chef when he took on the role in 2019 and another year has allowed him to put his stamp on proceedings. The new look restaurant retains its ID as a modern British Grill, with revamped interiors, an overhauled cocktail offering and brand new Pudding Bar looking to up the ante. The hotel’s head of wine, Christopher Delalonde MS, is also on hand to oversee the wine list via the hotel’s new Wine Vault. The new state of the art cellar forms part of an expanded subterranean chef’s table and tasting concept which sits beneath the Grill, with visitors having to traverse the Dorchester’s very own ‘tube’ stop to get there.




