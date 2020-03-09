Broadland launches multi-country brand

By Lisa Riley

Broadland Drinks has launched amulti-country brand, No Ordinary, aimed at consumers who are looking for interesting wines but want the ease of exploring without time consuming research.

Available now, the initial range comprises two wines - a Hawke’s Bay Chardonnay and a Merlot from Moldova. The abv for both is 13.5% and the rrp £8.50 and £7 respectively, with both wines are bottled at Broadland’s winery in Norfolk.

The launch of the range, which features an eye-catching label design using strong colours to set it apart from more traditional labels and to make it stand out on shelf, follows recent Wine Intelligence research showing that the way consumers are purchasing and consuming wine is changing.

With Sauvignon Blanc accounting for over 95% of New Zealand white wine in the UK (Nielsen), No Ordinary was “a great way for consumers to give something else a try from New Zealand and also introduces them to countries such as Moldova which they may be less familiar with”, said Broadland.

“According to research a large group of consumers is adventurous about wine and actively looking for new and different wines to try regularly. Label design is also crucial as it is now playing a much more important role and is recognised as the number one purchase driver among the 34-44 year olds who represent No Ordinary’s core target audience,” said marketing director, Liz Cobbold.

The duo was “just the start” for the new brand, she added.

“We are looking to add to the range over the next few months so that our consumers can start experimenting as soon as possible.”

The launch follows the then called Broadland Wineries changing its name to Broadland Drinks in January to reflect the “changing nature of its business”.

The company said the name change was in line with “the acceleration of the changes in consumer behaviour and priorities”, which CEO Mark Lansley, CEO, said was “opening up many opportunities for our company”.