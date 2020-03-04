Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Chinese wine volumes predicted to fall 20% due to coronavirus

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  04 March, 2020

The Chinese wine market could contract by 20% or more and many businesses will fail as a result of coronavirus, two industry experts have said.

Although China itself seems to over the worst of the epidemic, the region as a whole is still in turmoil and the drinks trade, in line with other business sectors, is experiencing unprecedented uncertainty and disruption.

As Harpers reported yesterday, Vinexpo Hong Kong has had to be postponed, following the rescheduling of Prowine Asia, originally due to be held in Singapore this month.

“The situation is very precarious. I have been in this market for two decades and I can say that this is far worse than SARS epidemic as back then the Chinese economy was much more robust,” Alberto Fernandez, Familia Torres’ GM of Asia-Pacific, Middle-East & Africa, told Wine Intelligence.

“We expect companies to fail, clients to delay payments and customers to restrict their purchases significantly. We expect that the market will be down at least 20% this year, maybe more.”

David Pedrol, chief executive at Winetobe, a Singapore-based online drinks retailer and former director of the Chinese online retailer YesMyWine, agreed – but added that 20% was a conservative figure.

“The estimation of 20% is assuming the problem goes away now, but we need to be ready for the problem to linger and therefore for the market to experience a bigger drop,” he said.

Diageo has already signalled the crisis will slash £200m from its profits this year, while TWE, which has invested heavily in the Chinese market, has revised its growth guidance for the year downwards.

TWE is already reeling from steep declines in its US division which saw its stock price fall 26% on its latest half-year figures, released in January.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

...

Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Unbottle the secret sauce of effective drinks experiential

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95