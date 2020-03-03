Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New GM for NZ's Neudorf Vineyards

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  03 March, 2020

Nelson-based New Zealand winery Neudorf Vineyards has promoted its winemaker Todd Stevens to the role of general manager.

Stevens will continue as the estate’s winemaker, a role he has held since joining the family-owned business in 2012.

He began his career in the industry as assistant winemaker at Central Otago’s Quartz Reef, followed by four years at Felton Road.

In his new role, Stevens will oversee the introduction of 100% organically certified single-vineyard production at Neudorf’s principal holdings in the Moutere Hills and the estate’s transition to lighter weight bottles, as well as the launch of a new Tiritiri label for its subsidiary growers.

As winemaker, Stevens is an advocate of minimal intervention. He has done extensive work on sustainability at Neudorf Todd and has been a key driver in the move to organic methods of viticulture.

Neudorf founder Tim Finn said: “Todd is extraordinarily talented both in and beyond the winery and is constantly seeking new challenges. I know he will revel in being in charge during this exciting period in the history of Neudorf.

“I’m both pleased and excited to see Neudorf in the hands of such a talented and proactive winemaker.”

Aside from its holdings in Moutere, Neudorf also sources grapes from growers in the nearby Flaxmore Valley and, further afield, from the Waimea Plains. It primarily grows Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, with some additional plantings of Albariño, Riesling, Pinot Gris and Sauvignon Blanc.

Neudorf was established by Tim and Judy Finn in 1978. 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Decanter: Marketing Executive

...

Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Unbottle the secret sauce of effective drinks experiential

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95