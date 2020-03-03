New GM for NZ's Neudorf Vineyards

By Mathew Lyons

Nelson-based New Zealand winery Neudorf Vineyards has promoted its winemaker Todd Stevens to the role of general manager.

Stevens will continue as the estate’s winemaker, a role he has held since joining the family-owned business in 2012.

He began his career in the industry as assistant winemaker at Central Otago’s Quartz Reef, followed by four years at Felton Road.

In his new role, Stevens will oversee the introduction of 100% organically certified single-vineyard production at Neudorf’s principal holdings in the Moutere Hills and the estate’s transition to lighter weight bottles, as well as the launch of a new Tiritiri label for its subsidiary growers.

As winemaker, Stevens is an advocate of minimal intervention. He has done extensive work on sustainability at Neudorf Todd and has been a key driver in the move to organic methods of viticulture.

Neudorf founder Tim Finn said: “Todd is extraordinarily talented both in and beyond the winery and is constantly seeking new challenges. I know he will revel in being in charge during this exciting period in the history of Neudorf.

“I’m both pleased and excited to see Neudorf in the hands of such a talented and proactive winemaker.”

Aside from its holdings in Moutere, Neudorf also sources grapes from growers in the nearby Flaxmore Valley and, further afield, from the Waimea Plains. It primarily grows Chardonnay and Pinot Noir, with some additional plantings of Albariño, Riesling, Pinot Gris and Sauvignon Blanc.

Neudorf was established by Tim and Judy Finn in 1978.