Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Villa Maria trials native plants as herbicides alternative

By Lisa Riley
Published:  21 February, 2020

Villa Maria Estate has embarked on a trial using native plants and cover crops as an alternative to herbicides. 

The trial, which is carried out in partnership with New Zealand’s Ministry of Primary Industries, is taking place at two sites in the Hawkes Bay - Gimblett Gravels Syrah and Bridge Pa silt loam Merlot, with several different varieties being trialed. 

The aim is to test if the plants are effective in suppressing weeds without negatively impacting vine health and grape quality, Villa Maria Estate told Harpers.    

Additional benefits such as biodiversity, soil structure and moisture retention is also being monitored, it added. 

“If successful the use of native plants or cover crops could reduce carbon emissions and labour costs associated with weed management, improve vineyard ecosystems and nurture the soil,” said Karen Titulaer, business sustainability and risk manager, Villa Maria Estate

“There may be challenges with sourcing the plants and upfront costs however Villa Maria has learnt that making sustainable decisions means taking a long term view,” she said. 

The preliminary findings were “positive”, she added, with the initial phase of trial due to finish in June 2020. It started in August 2019.

“Our biggest challenge and goal is to manage vineyards without herbicides for weed control. In organic vineyards under vine cultivation or mowing is often used which damage vines and means more tractor use with fuel use and soil compaction.  

“Maintaining soil health and structure is core to sustainable vineyard management and builds resilience to the droughts or heavy rains that are increasing with climate change.”

As members of Sustainable Winegrowing New Zealand, Villa Maria said it would be sharing any solutions or learnings with the wider New Zealand wine industry. 

“It’s a collaborative industry when it comes to sustainability as we are all focused on caring for the land we love,” said Titulaer.    

As part of its regenerative approach viticulture, Villa Maria has been converting vineyards to organic management for 20 years. 

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Waddesdon Wines Ltd: Wine Sales Administration Assistant

...

Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

...

Mitchells & Butlers: Wine Procurement Manager

...

Condor Wines: Sales & Marketing Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Unbottle the secret sauce of effective drinks experiential

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95