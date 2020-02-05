Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Majestic reports surge in no/low sales

By Lisa Riley
Published:  05 February, 2020

Majestic has reported booming sales of no/low beer and wine during last month boosted by ‘biggest ever’ dry January.

The drinks retailer said volume sales of no/low beer across its stores surged 312% in January compared to the same month last year, while no/low wine sales were up 52%.

Whilst one in 10 adult drinkers went entirely without booze during the month, according to Majestic, it seemed more and more consumers used the month to lower, rather than cut out entirely, their alcohol intake, it said.

The hike in no/low sales reflected the changing way in which many consume alcohol, said John Colley, chief executive, Majestic.

“There’s a definite sense that customers want to drink better, and understand what they’re consuming. They want to explore and appreciate what’s in their glass, and the alcohol content is incidental. It’s now essential we have an offering for everyone; whether you’re looking to cut back, drink better or go booze-free altogether,” he said.

While alcohol-free categories did “understandably well”, there were also signs that a move towards moderation could be a boon for some unexpected wine regions, said Majestic.  

It pinpointed Germany, where an appreciation for crisp white wine styles and lower alcohol strengths is leading to a renaissance, as one of the key regions set to benefit from this trend, with sales of wines from the region in the sub-8% abv category up 22% in January at Majestic.

Meanwhile in beers the story was much more focused around some of the industry’s most recognisable names, with the likes of Heineken and BrewDog all getting serious about low and no options, it said.  

Majestic also revealed it had seen an increase in sales around the ‘Try January’ counterculture, a movement within the wine industry to encourage consumers to branch out into more esoteric or unusual grapes and regions.

The highlights included an increase in sales for Alsace (up 23%), Sherry (up 18%) and rosé from across Europe, excluding France, up 58%.

“Wine is now the UK’s most popular drink and that, alongside a trend for drinking less but better, can make this a really exciting next chapter for the industry. It’s a trend which we’re certainly looking to embrace at Majestic,” said Colley.

Taking that consumer-lead movement, and finding ways to introduce Majestic’s customers to “a whole new world of wines, is an exciting challenge we can’t wait to meet”, he added.

Majestic comprises a network of over 190 stores across Britain, plus two in France. 



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Waddesdon Wines Ltd: Wine Sales Administration Assistant

...

Harpers Wine & Spirit: Sales Executive

...

Mitchells & Butlers: Wine Procurement Manager

...

Condor Wines: Sales & Marketing Executive

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers latest digital edition, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Wine in a can? Well yes, maybe…

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
56-58 Church Walk, Burgess Hill, West Sussex, RH15 9AN
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95