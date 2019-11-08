Subscriber login Close [x]
Majestic partners with Curious to launch beer aimed at Sauvignon Blanc drinkers

By Lisa Riley
Published:  08 November, 2019

Majestic has partnered with Chapel Down's beer and cider arm Curious to launch a beer aimed squarely at Sauvignon Blanc drinkers.

The key ingredient used in Curious Cuvée IPA (rrp: £2.50) to draw out the similarities to the popular wine variety is a rare Nelson Sauvin hop from New Zealand, famed for its vinous aroma qualities.

The brainchild of former BrewDog and now Curious MD Gareth Bath, header brewer Matt Anderson and Chapel Down head winemaker Josh Donaghay-Spire, Majestic said it believes that “in Cuvée IPA a style which will leave customers from both camps delighted” has been created.

“What Curious has done so brilliantly is create an expressive, citrussy style of IPA which we know the millions of people who enjoy their Sauvignon Blancs will love,” said said James Reed, beer buyer at Majestic.

The beer, he added, was every bit as expressive as a crisp wine and “I think will be a hit; not just with craft puritans, but also with wine and lager lovers alike”.

“At Majestic, our best-selling wines for over 10 years have been New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs. However, often those customers may not be traditional ale drinkers at all - whether because they prefer lager or maybe are intimidated by the craft scene,” said James Reed, beer buyer at Majestic.

Curious Cuvée IPA launches this month exclusively across all Majestic stores.

