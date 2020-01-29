Subscriber login Close [x]
New MD for Weavers of Nottingham

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  29 January, 2020

Midlands-based wine merchants Weavers of Nottingham has appointed Philip Trease as its new MD.

Trease is the fifth generation of the Trease family to run the business, which was founded in 1844. He succeeds his father Alan, who will become chairman.

He joined Weavers in 1998 to develop its online presence and became a director in 2001. His sister Mary is the company’s sales director.

Philip Trease said: “I have been at Weavers for over 20 years and during this time I have seen significant changes in trends of wine and spirits buying while seeing the business grow.

“I am delighted to be taking on the role of MD and I’m excited to continue to be working with my sister to take the company into the next decade and beyond.”

Weavers featured in Harpers list of Top 50 Drinks Wholesalers. Alongside its portfolio of wines with a strong South American presence, it launched its own brand of gin, Castle Gate, in 2017.

Most read articles

