Randall moves into Australia’s Riverland

By Lisa Riley

The Randall Wine Group (RWG) has acquired its first vineyard in Australia’s Riverland, marking the latest target in a string of acquisitions aimed to fuel its sales in China.

The producer said it has acquired the 60-year-old Glen Devlin vineyard - a 310ha property in South Australia’s Riverland region, which includes 86ha under vine, with plans in the pipeline to plant additional vineyards on the site soon.

Situated approximately 10km upstream from the town of Waikerie, Glen Devlin is, like most of RWG’s holdings, principally planted to the red varieties Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon.

The purchase takes RWG’s holdings to more than 3300ha in South Australia, which it claims makes it “the largest private, luxury vineyard holder in Australia’s leading wine state”.

Glen Devlin had been acquired to supply the One Pound Per Acre brand, one of the fastest growing Australian wine brands in China, with a distribution agreement servicing 12,000 fine wine retailers initially, with the potential to grow to 140,000 across the next five years, said RWG executive chairman and proprietor Warren Randall

It was the first time the company had invested in South Australia’s Riverland and the first time it had bought a vineyard to supply a specific brand, he added.

“All other acquisitions over the last 27 years have been to supply luxury bulk wine supply contracts,” he said.

Last year RWG announced 760ha of new purchases in Barossa, 140ha in McLaren Vale and further vineyard acquisitions in Langhorne Creek and Currency Creek.

It also owns vineyards in the Coonawarra, Clare Valley and Eden Valley regions of South Australia.

RWG’s vineyard buy-up is targeted at boosting supply to the booming Chinese market. Its flagship winery Seppeltsfield also opened a winery in China in 2017 in a joint venture with Minquan Jiuding Wine Company.

Randall began his wine career as a cellar hand in the late 1970s. He teamed up with two partners to buy his first winery – Tinlins in McLaren Vale – in 1994 and purchased his first 50% stake in Seppeltsfield in 2008.









