Seppeltsfield expands Barossa holdings

By Mathew Lyons

Seppeltsfield Wines has acquired the Tanunda Hills vineyards in Barossa.

The vineyards were established in two stages in 2001 and 2003. Around two-thirds of the land is planted with Shiraz. Other plantings include Cabernet, Merlot, Tempranillo and Grenache.

The 320ha acquisition brings Seppeltsfield’s holdings in the Barossa to some 1,600ha making it the largest single producer in the region.

Seppeltsfield is a subsidiary of the Randall Wine Group, which has a further 1600 ha of vineyards in McLaren Vale and Clare Valley.

Warren Randall, executive chairman of Seppeltsfield, said: “The Barossa is recognised as one of the top-five wine growing regions in the world, alongside Bordeaux, Champagne, Tuscany and the Napa Valley.

“It is a very rare opportunity to acquire 800 acres of prime vineyards in one of these five regions – indeed, it is a once in a lifetime opportunity.”

The winery is targeting the Chinese market with its expansion.

“Our belief in the importance of the Barossa as Australia’s premier winemaking region, and our strong desire and commitment to supply the burgeoning demand for luxury Australian red wine in China,” Randall said.

“This brings Seppeltsfield holdings to 20 per cent of the Barossa’s total red vineyards, putting us in a strong position to consistently supply in excess of 12 million bottles of Barossa luxury red wine to the world.”

In 2017, Seppelstfield partnered with the Minquan Jiuding Wine Company to open a winery in China, the first Australian winemaker to do so.

Founded by Joseph Seppelt in 1851, Seppeltsfield grew to become one of Australia’s leading wine brands by the early 1980s, when it was bought by SA Brewing Holdings.

It was bought by Warren Randall, a winemaker who had previously worked for the Seppelt family, in 2007.

Seppeltsfield is exclusively distributed in the UK by London's Bancroft Wines.












