IMW welcomes Grupo Rioja to its fold

By Lisa Riley

The Institute of Masters of Wine (IMV) has welcomed Grupo Rioja to its family of international supporters.

Grupo Rioja comprises 55 wineries from the three areas of the Qualified Designation of Origin (DOCa) in the Rioja region – Rioja Alta, Rioja Alavesa and Rioja Oriental.

Founded in 1968 as ‘Grupo de Criadores y Exportadores de Rioja’, it was originally a consortium focused on the export of Rioja wines, being the first organisation to promote the overall Rioja brand to the international market. It now represents more than 75% of the region’s sales.

IMW chairman Adrian Garforth MW, said the IMW was “delighted” to welcome Grupo Rioja.

“Rioja has an enviable history and quality reputation as one of Spain’s most recognised wine producing regions. The activities of Grupo Rioja will ensure that this reputation remains relevant and will endure in today’s competitive wine market.

“The IMW recently held its four-year symposium in the heart of Rioja; the event in Logroño was a great success and highlighted the vibrant and progressive developments within the region.”

Grupo Rioja promotes the competitiveness of its wineries and lead initiatives aimed at improving the positioning of its wines and promoting 'Rioja', through the development of wine tourism.

The activity of the group is essential in the socio-economic development of the wine region, as they buy grapes from more than 11,000 winemakers and employ over 2,700 people in the area.

Fernando Salamero, Grupo Rioja chairman, said: “Grupo Rioja already works closely with many members of the IMW – from both in Spain and around the world. Our mission is based on the dissemination of wine culture in general, and Rioja in particular, and so we are pleased to strengthen our collaboration with the IMW by becoming a supporter.”



