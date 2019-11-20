Howard’s Folly launches online wine shop and club

By Lisa Riley

Howard’s Folly has launched an e-commerce platform and wine club to enable consumers to buy their wines direct from the vineyard.

The Alentejo based winery, founded by David Baverstock and Howard Bilton, said its full portfolio of wines will be for sale on the new website, but with some special releases only available to club members.

In addition, club members will also receive a 20% discount off the retails price.

Initially available to consumers in the UK, Portugal and Hong Kong, the service had been launched in response to consumer demand, said Baverstock, adding the business may expand its online reach into other countries “as demand grows”.

“We get lots of people asking us where they can buy our wines and this makes it easy for them: they just order online and we arrange delivery to their door.”

Bilton added: “We want to build a relationship with wine enthusiasts, so the Wine Club is about more than just regular shipments of wine. We will be hosting dinners and other events, organising tastings and educating club members about Portuguese wines – all great opportunities to socialize with like-minded people and to have fun”.

Awin Barratt Siegel Wine Agencies is the exclusive distributor of Howard's Folly wines in the UK.








