Consorzio Tutela Lugana DOC appoints new director

By Lisa Riley

The Consorzio Tutela Lugana DOC has appointed a new director as part if its strategy to develop a ‘fresher and more competitive approach’.

Taking up his new role with immediate effect, 37-year-old Andrea Bottarel has a degree in East Asian languages and cultures and one in viticulture and oenology, as well as a decade of experience in the wine industry.

The board of the Consorzio said the appointment was a “targeted and strategic choice”.

“Our choice shows, in a period of expansion and growth for the Garda denomination, its will to evolve, by putting a young, competent, creative and enthusiastic wine manager at the top, who has a lengthy background in the field of technical studies and important professional experiences, which have occupied the last 10 years of his career,” it said.

His competence and aptitude in the field of marketing and communication were “decisive in the choice of the new director as well as his intent to give the DOC a fresher and more competitive approach”.

Bottarel said:"I am grateful to the members of the board for the trust it has placed in me and for its willingness to go in a new direction. Without a doubt I start from a privileged position both in terms of product positioning and brand recognition worldwide.

“The work done so far has led the DOC to very high recognisability levels as a small Denomination, albeit of great quality. My main objectives will be to further enhance the results obtained by strategically focusing on marketing and communication and to guide producers in a direction that helps them to properly face today's markets.”