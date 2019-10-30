New global PR partnership announced

By Mathew Lyons

Three food-and-drink PR agencies from across the world have partnered to create a global network to support their clients’ international needs.

Think Drink Global is a joint venture between R&R Teamwork in London, Vinconnexion in Paris and and O’Donnell Lane in Sonoma.

The companies will continue to operate independently in their own national markets, but will pool expertise and experience on international campaigns across the UK, Europe and the US.

The three businesses have collaborated in the past on a range of campaigns, including work for Chivas Regal, Vignobles & Signatures, Villa Maria NZ, Marques & Coop, the California Wine Institute and Wines of Moldova, among others.

Rosamund Barton, co-founder and director, R&R Teamwork, said: “We are three specialist food-and-drink PR agencies who have been working alongside our friends in the media for many years and have a deep understanding of the global drinks business.

“We are making these long-term collaborations more official with the launch of this exciting partnership.”

The group is hoping to identify a suitable agency to partner with in Asia.



