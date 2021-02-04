Subscriber login Close [x]
Daou assembles dream team for Patrimony label

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  04 February, 2021

California’s Daou Family Estates has made four new hires in order to lead the advancement of its Patrimony Estate, including three former faces at Opus One.

Chris Avery, Steve Palumbo and Nick Holmes have all previously worked at Opus One – the ground-breaking joint venture between Robert Mondavi and Baron Philippe de Rothschild that was launched in 1978.

Avery will take on the role of senior vice president, sales & marketing. He joins from Demeine Estates where he was president, after spending four years as vice president of sales and marketing at Opus One.

Nick Holmes, now vice president of sales, Eastern United States, also joins from Demeine Estates where he was vice president of sales, after spending four years as regional sales director, Northwest, at Opus One.

Steve Palumbo, vice president of sales, Western United States, was Western United States sales manager at Opus One for 21 years.

Erik Johnson, Patrimony’s new estate director, joins from The French Laundry where he was head sommelier.

“These four new leaders will be critical in taking Patrimony to new heights, and introducing it to the world,” said Daniel Daou, co-proprietor and winemaker at Daou Family Estates.

Brother and co-proprietor, Georges Daou, added that the pair are “thrilled to welcome these incredible talents to Patrimony Estate”.

Patrimony is a breakout Cabernet Sauvignon star from Daou Mountain in the Adelaida District AVA of Paso Robles, California.

Last year, a limited allocation of the 2016 vintage was sold via Harrods and selected brokers, fetching prices of £310 a bottle.

Carson & Carnevale are Daou wines’ distributor for England and Wales and WoodWinters for Scotland.



