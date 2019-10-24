Les Grands Chais extends JP Chenet to target millennials

By Lisa Riley

Les Grands Chais France has extended its JP Chenet brand with two new variants as part of its strategy to target a younger millennial audience.

The French varietal brand has introduced a Pinot Grigio from Hungary alongside a smaller 200ml JP Chenet Ice Edition Rosé format.

The company said the new additions would extend the brand’s franchise by taking it in a new direction to target a “younger millennial audience with a fun-loving female bias”, while continuing to appeal to its existing audience.

“This exciting new extension of JP Chenet ensures that we extend our franchise with core consumers and at the same time grow our relevance with a younger more urban audience,” Mark Kears, MD UK & Ireland for Les Grands de France.

The NPD follows a nationwide marketing campaign for JP Chenet focusing on strategic brand partnerships in the fashion and beauty world designed to increase visibility and exposure amongst a new younger, female focused target market.







