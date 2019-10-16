Subscriber login Close [x]
UK cocktail market passes £600m

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  16 October, 2019

UK spirits lovers drank £604m of cocktails in the last year, according to the latest quarterly Mixed Drinks report from market analysts CGA.

Some 10.3m consumers took the market through the £600m barrier, according to CGA data released by UK mixer producer Funkin Cocktails.

The UK cocktail market was valued at £587m a year in the last quarterly report published in June.

The vodka-based Pornstar Martini, which overtook the Mojito as the nation’s favourite cocktail last quarter, remains the number-one serve.

The Mojito retains its second place ranking, while the Espresso Martini and Piña Colada rose to sixth and eighth place respectively.

Ben Anderson, marketing director at Funkin Cocktails, said: “The popularity of cocktails in the UK continues to grow and shows no signs of waning, with the market currently growing by almost 10% year on year and the number of consumers drinking cocktails has increased by almost 10% year on year too.

“The cocktail industry is thriving, bartenders are becoming more creative and consumers becoming better educated and more discerning.”

He added: “Classic cocktails are the key to driving customer footfall and maximising sales.”




