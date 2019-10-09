Jascots signs distribution deal with Château de Pommard

Jascots has signed a deal with Château de Pommard as its privileged on-trade distributor across the UK.

Through the new partnership, a selection of the most prestigious Burgundy appellations, from Nuits-Saint-Georges to Chassagne-Montrachet, Meursault and Pommard, will be available in the UK from January 2020.

Jascots had already received” significant interest” in the wines, said managing partner Miles MacInnes, adding the wine importer would work closely with the Château to ensure that it could offer an “extensive range to all of our customers”.

“We are thrilled to be working with Château de Pommard, their wines are truly exciting. The undoubted star of the range is the Clos Marey-Monge a single clos Pommard of amazing depth and finesse, however in common with other great names in Burgundy the entire range bears the same hallmarks of outstanding winemaking,” he said.

Château de Pommard said Jascots was an obvious choice for the Burgundian estate, said on-trade director Benoit Daury.

“Both Château de Pommard and Jascots share the same vision of building business with a long-term perspective, and putting quality, sustainability and education at the heart of our development. We look forward to developing the UK market together.”

With the recent organic vineyard certification and biodynamic conversion underway, Château de Pommard and Famille Carabello-Baum’s wines have caught the attention of select hotels, restaurants, and wine bars across France, he added.

Founded in 1990 Jascots has grown to a turnover of more than £9m following a management buyout in 2016. As part of its sustainability focus, the business has grown its portfolio to include a large number of organic, biodynamic and otherwise sustainable wine producers whilst reducing its own carbon footprint by almost 20% per bottle of wine sold.



