Bolney moves to 100% recyclable bottles

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  07 October, 2019

Sussex-based winery Bolney Wine Estate has redesigned its labelling to make its bottles 100% recyclable for the first time.

The new labels retain Bolney’s traditional design, but the introduction of a back label allows the producer to incorporate more information for the consumer.

Both front and back labels are now made from sustainably sourced paper.

The new design is also aimed at differentiating Bolney’s more premium Estate range on shelf. The six-strong Estate range will feature more foiling and embossed elements, while the labels of the five-strong Lychgate range will be taller.

Bolney opened a new winery last month that will enable it to expand production by 170% to some 300,000 bottles by 2022.

The opening was timed to be ready for the autumn harvest, which is predicted to produce some 270 tonnes of grapes.

In January 2019, Bolney acquired the neighbouring Pookchurch vineyard, taking its land under vine to some 104 acres in total.

Last year it became the first English wine producer to secure distribution in mainland China.





