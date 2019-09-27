Enotria & Coe adds four to portfolio

By Mathew Lyons

Leading wine and spirit supplier Enotria & Coe unveiled four new exclusive agencies at its autumn/winter tasting last week.

The wineries it now distributes in the UK are Swinney Vineyards in Australia, Spain’s Bodegas Verum, Roquette & Cazes, a French-Portuguese collaboration, and Bolé from Italy.

Founded in Frankland River, Western Australia, in 1922, Swinney Vineyards is a family-run boutique winery now in its fourth generation. Harriet Kininmonth, director of buying, said: “The Swinney family represents the very best of modern Western Australian wine, and we’re really excited about the future for our burgeoning partnership.”

Bodegas Verum from La Mancha is an organic vineyard which produces mono-varietal wines from both traditional grapes and forgotten indigenous varietals such as Albillo Real and Tinto Velasco. Buyer Peter Wallbridge said: “In a bid to anticipate climate change and produce some seriously fun and quirky wines, these wines tick all the boxes. Bodegas Verum is truly making waves with its use of both Amphora and larger oak barricas.”

Roquette & Cazes is a collaboration between Jorge Roquette from Quinta do Crasto and Jean-Michel Cazes from Château Lynch-Bages. Its wines are made at Quinta do Crasto, using both classic Bordeaux techniques and French oak barrels. Buyer Richard Lewis said: “I’m thrilled to welcome back into the Enotria & Coe fold the superb wines of Roquette & Cazes. These beautiful wines confirm that we are in a golden era for dry Portuguese wine.”

Bolé Bianco Spumante Brut is a Novebolle Romagna DOC, a new brand created to promote the region’s signature sparkling wine. The Bolé is a blend of 95% Trebbiano and 5% Famoso.

Enotria and Coe recently revealed it was growing at 25% a year, with turnover for 2019 predicted to hit £200 million.
















