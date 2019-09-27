Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Enotria & Coe adds four to portfolio

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  27 September, 2019

Leading wine and spirit supplier Enotria & Coe unveiled four new exclusive agencies at its autumn/winter tasting last week.

The wineries it now distributes in the UK are Swinney Vineyards in Australia, Spain’s Bodegas Verum, Roquette & Cazes, a French-Portuguese collaboration, and Bolé from Italy.

Founded in Frankland River, Western Australia, in 1922, Swinney Vineyards is a family-run boutique winery now in its fourth generation. Harriet Kininmonth, director of buying, said: “The Swinney family represents the very best of modern Western Australian wine, and we’re really excited about the future for our burgeoning partnership.”

Bodegas Verum from La Mancha is an organic vineyard which produces mono-varietal wines from both traditional grapes and forgotten indigenous varietals such as Albillo Real and Tinto Velasco. Buyer Peter Wallbridge said: “In a bid to anticipate climate change and produce some seriously fun and quirky wines, these wines tick all the boxes. Bodegas Verum is truly making waves with its use of both Amphora and larger oak barricas.”

Roquette & Cazes is a collaboration between Jorge Roquette from Quinta do Crasto and Jean-Michel Cazes from Château Lynch-Bages. Its wines are made at Quinta do Crasto, using both classic Bordeaux techniques and French oak barrels. Buyer Richard Lewis said: “I’m thrilled to welcome back into the Enotria & Coe fold the superb wines of Roquette & Cazes. These beautiful wines confirm that we are in a golden era for dry Portuguese wine.”

Bolé Bianco Spumante Brut is a Novebolle Romagna DOC, a new brand created to promote the region’s signature sparkling wine. The Bolé is a blend of 95% Trebbiano and 5% Famoso.

Enotria and Coe recently revealed it was growing at 25% a year, with turnover for 2019 predicted to hit £200 million.







Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Virgin Wines: Spirits category Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95