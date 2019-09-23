Subscriber login Close [x]
Wines of Hungary turns spotlight on Blaufränkisch

By Lisa Riley
Published:  23 September, 2019

Wines of Hungary UK is turning the spotlight on Blaufränkisch at its Blue of the Danube tasting taking place next month.

More than 40 producers from Hungary, Austria, Croatia, Slovakia, Romania and Slovenia will be showcasing their Blaufränkish-based wines at the event in a bid to demonstrate the variety of wines produced from the black grape of Central & Eastern Europe

The event would give the UK trade the first opportunity to taste and get to know the grape variety, known as the blue grape of the Danube, in “such a high diversity, all under one roof”, said Wines of Hungary UK.

“Following the success of Wines of Hungary’s Furmint tasting earlier this year we recognised the clear interest in wines from the region within the UK market. It felt natural therefore to focus the next event around Blaufränkisch, arguably the most widespread indigenous black grape of Central & Eastern Europe, said Zsuzsa Toronyi of Wines of Hungary."

“We’re looking forward to introducing UK wine drinkers to the wide range of styles it can create."

A highlight of the event, which will feature two masterclasses - Understanding Blaufränkisch and its region with Elizabeth Gabay MW and Blaufränkisch Blended - an introduction to Hungary's Bull's Blood with Orsi Szentkirályi, includes the tasting the unique, high quality Kékfrankos-based cuvées.

Blaufränkisch has several names across the regions it’s grown within including Kékfrankos, Blaufränkisch Frankovka Modra, Burgund Mare and Lemberger.

The tasting is taking place in Central London on October 28th at Merchant Taylor’s Hall from 11am to 4pm.


