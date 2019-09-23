Subscriber login Close [x]
Yalumba man wins Viticulturist of Year award

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  23 September, 2019

Nick Dry, nursery manager and viticulturist at Yalumba, won the Viticulturist of the Year award at the Gourmet Traveller WINE award dinner in Sydney last night.

The award, now in its seventh year, goes to an individual who has consistently excelled in their field.

Dry said: “It’s great to be recognised for the work we have been doing at the Yalumba Nursery.

Over the last 11 years I’ve been working with the winemaking team running trials in the vineyards, analysing the landscape to determine the absolute best varieties and clones for that site.

“Having that level of access is why our nursery exists. It keeps us ahead of the competition.”

The Yalumba nursery conducts detailed research into varieties and rootstocks that can best mitigate the impact of climate change. It is one of Australia’s largest suppliers of grapevine rootlings and is only Australian nursery to have a distribution agreement with France’s ENTAV- INRA.

Two other Yalumba experts, winemaker Natalie Cleghorn and Barossa vineyard manager Brooke Howell, were among the finalists at the recent Australian Women In Wine Awards – for Winemaker of the Year and Viticulturist of the Year respectively.



