WSET kicks off ‘education week’ with world record attempt

By Lisa Riley

The Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET) kicked off its first global Wine Education Week with a bid to break the Guinness World Record for the largest ever recorded sommelierie lesson.

Hosted by TV personality and award-winning wine expert Olly Smith and sommelier Virgilio Gennaro (wine director at Giorgio Locatelli Consultancy), the event saw over 330 attendees take part in the attempt to better the existing record which currently stands at 309 people.

Held at the at London’s Kia Oval yesterday evening, the event included the hosts providing an insight into the art of pairing food and wine, guiding them through tasting four wines matched with complementary foods.

Smith said: “I’m firmly of the belief that learning about this wonderful drink can help you appreciate and enjoy it even more, and our Guinness World Record attempt is the perfect way to launch the exciting programme of events that’s taking place across the globe in the week ahead!”

The London event was part of a 24-hour global food and wine pairing session to mark the launch of Wine Education Week, with launch events taking part across the world at 6pm local time in 24 countries starting with Auckland, New Zealand and ending with California, USA.

Full details about WSET Wine Education Week and the complete list of events taking place can be found at www.wineeducationweek.com