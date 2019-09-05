FMV adds Rhône house Château La Nerthe

By Lisa Riley

Fields, Morris & Verdin (FMV) has expanded its French portfolio with Rhône house Château La Nerthe.

Taking over UK representation of the Châteauneuf-du-Pape producer from Champagne & Chateaux, from which FMV parent company Berry Bros & Rudd had been buying the wines from for decaded, FMV will be the exclusive distributor of Château La Nerthe across both the on and off-trade nationwide.

As part of the deal, FMV will be offering a new library release programme from La Nerthe for highly regarded vintages that are drinking well 10 years after their first release, with the 2010 Châteauneuf-du-Pape poised to be released in January 2020.

FMV will initially be focusing on four key wines as well as several older cuvées from the library programme. A 2010 En Primeur release will also be made available in early January.

The following wines will be available in stock from next week - Cassagnes de la Nerthe Rouge 2018, Cassagnes de la Nerthe Blanc 2019, Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2016 and Châteauneuf-du-Pape blanc 2018.

“La Nerthe complements our well-established Rhône range and offers great synergy between ourselves and the Château - it being one of the oldest Châteauneuf-du-Pape estates, and a family run business. Its young and dynamic winemaking team produce wines of great purity and balance,” said Fiona Hayes, Rhône buyer for FMV.

Château La Nerthe is one of the oldest producers in Châteauneuf-du-Pape, with the estate’s Château built in the 18th Century and winery records dating back to 1560.

Adrien Brun, head of European sales said: "We have enjoyed a very successful relationship with Berry Bros & Rudd for 25 years. It feels only natural now that we are now adding the distribution through Fields, Morris and Verdin to their on-and off-trade clients."

Family-owned since its inception, the property was bought by the Richard family in the mid-1980s who own various properties in Bordeaux and Beaujolais, as well as a wine distribution business in Paris.







