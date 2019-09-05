Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

FMV adds Rhône house Château La Nerthe

By Lisa Riley
Published:  05 September, 2019

Fields, Morris & Verdin (FMV) has expanded its French portfolio with Rhône house Château La Nerthe.

Taking over UK representation of the Châteauneuf-du-Pape producer from Champagne & Chateaux, from which FMV parent company Berry Bros & Rudd had been buying the wines from for decaded, FMV will be the exclusive distributor of Château La Nerthe across both the on and off-trade nationwide.

As part of the deal, FMV will be offering a new library release programme from La Nerthe for highly regarded vintages that are drinking well 10 years after their first release, with the 2010 Châteauneuf-du-Pape poised to be released in January 2020.

FMV will initially be focusing on four key wines as well as several older cuvées from the library programme. A 2010 En Primeur release will also be made available in early January.

The following wines will be available in stock from next week - Cassagnes de la Nerthe Rouge 2018, Cassagnes de la Nerthe Blanc 2019, Châteauneuf-du-Pape 2016 and Châteauneuf-du-Pape blanc 2018.

“La Nerthe complements our well-established Rhône range and offers great synergy between ourselves and the Château - it being one of the oldest Châteauneuf-du-Pape estates, and a family run business. Its young and dynamic winemaking team produce wines of great purity and balance,” said Fiona Hayes, Rhône buyer for FMV.

Château La Nerthe is one of the oldest producers in Châteauneuf-du-Pape, with the estate’s Château built in the 18th Century and winery records dating back to 1560.

Adrien Brun, head of European sales said: "We have enjoyed a very successful relationship with Berry Bros & Rudd for 25 years. It feels only natural now that we are now adding the distribution through Fields, Morris and Verdin to their on-and off-trade clients."

Family-owned since its inception, the property was bought by the Richard family in the mid-1980s who own various properties in Bordeaux and Beaujolais, as well as a wine distribution business in Paris.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Mirabeau: Retail Sales Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Great design can transform wines’ fortunes – so why do so many ignore its potential?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95