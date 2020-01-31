Champagnes and Châteaux adds Domaine Pierre Usseglio Et Fils

By Lisa Riley

Champagnes and Châteaux has added Châteauneuf-du-Pape producer Domaine Pierre Usseglio Et Fils to its portfolio.

The wine and spirits company will next week list the winery’s Tradition white 2018, Tradition red 2015 and top wines of the winery ‘Cuvée de Mon Aieuil’ 2014 and ‘Réserve des 2 Frères’ 2015, both wines made with 100% Grenache from 75 to 90 years old vines.

The latest addition was “the right fit” with Champagnes and Châteaux’s ethos, said Christophe Galez, MDat Champagnes and Châteaux.

“The wines are of incredible value for the amazing quality and they have rightly acquired world-wide recognition and acclaim. We are already getting a lot of interest in this agency, before the wines have even arrived,” he said.

Founded in 1948 by Francis Usseglio from Italy and now run by his two sons, Domaine Pierre Usseglio Et Fils owns 39haof vineyards, including 24 of Châteauneuf-du-Pape red.

The work in the vineyards is done solely by hand, with the vines are on average 65 years old.

Owned by the Champagne family of Alain Thiénot, Champagnes and Châteaux is a supplier to London and the UK’s premium on-trade business as well as independent wholesalers and retailers.





