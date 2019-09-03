North South Wines adds California’s Scheid Family Wines to portfolio

By Helen Gilbert

North South Wines has signed a deal to exclusively represent California’s Scheid Family Wines brands across all trade channels in the UK.

The UK-based wine distributor will initially stock four ranges from the sustainable family business, which has 12 estate vineyards, spanning 4,000 acres across 70 miles of the Salinas Valley in Monterey County.

These are: District 7: Monterey-sourced Chardonnay, Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon and Pinot Noir (rrp: £14.00); Ryder Estate: Sauvignon Blanc, Pinot Noir and a Merlot produced from California’s golden central coast vineyards (rrp: £14.00); Ranch 32: Arroyo Seco Chardonnay, Arroyo Seco Pinot Noir and a Monterey Cabernet Sauvignon from Scheid vineyards located in select AVAs (American Viticultural Areas) of Monterey County (rrp: £20.00) and Metz Road - a single vineyard Pinot Noir and Chardonnay that is said to exemplify the very best of Monterey (rrp: £24.00).

Scheid Family Wines originally operated as a grape grower that sold 100% of its production before evolving into a wine producer.

In 2014 the business achieved Certified California Sustainable Winegrowing certification, across all of its vineyards - the state-wide programme provides third-party verification of a winery’s commitment to continuous improvement in the adoption and implementation of sustainable winegrowing practices.

Scheid recycles all wastewater, composts all grape must which is then reused as a form of nutrition to feed the vineyards, and has a family wind turbine which supplies 100% of the power needed to run its winery and bottling operations.

Heidi Scheid, executive vice president of Scheid Family Wines said the company was excited to partner with a business that “embraced its traditions of family, sustainability, outstanding value and world-class wines".

“My father, Al Scheid, first planted vineyards in Monterey County in early 1972,” she added. “Since that time, we have been a leader in the California wine industry with a focus on environmental stewardship and the well-being of our employees and local community.”

Joy Edmondson, buying & marketing director at North South Wines added: “We are thrilled to be working with Scheid Family Wines, a business that shares our ‘keen to be green’ values and commitment to sustainability and innovation. The addition of such a prestigious Californian producer brings a new dimension to our portfolio and the North South Wines team is excited at the prospect of representing proven and award-winning wine ranges that offer outstanding quality.”







