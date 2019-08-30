Bon Coeur throws down gauntlet to wine enthusiasts

By Jo Gilbert

North Yorkshire based Bon Coeur Fine Wines is marking its 25th anniversary with the launch of a new initiative, which will allow “keen novices” to test their skills as part of a unique tasting panel.

Aiming to engage wine lovers from all backgrounds, the challenge is open to anyone over 18 with the promise of enabling them to share their passion for wine over a period of three months.

Once selected, participants will receive six bottles each tailored to their preferences, which they will have to review and create tasting notes for.

Their comments and suggestions will then be shared with a wide audience via the Bon Coeur website and through social media channels.

The initiative, called Taste Like A Wine Pro, is being launched by Bon Coeur as a way of debunking the myths around wine and to promote the “fun and pleasure” that it can offer.

“We are looking for people who enjoy tasting wine and having some fun,” said James Goodhart, founder of merchant Bon Coeur.

“This is not about being pompous and elitist, it’s showing that wine can be for everyone and for us it also gives us an opportunity to share our passion. We want to create a panel from across as wide a range of experience and backgrounds as possible so that we can get as many different points of view as we can.”

Twenty participants are now being sought for the panel, which launches on September 4.

Successful applicants will receive pointers about how to write their tasting notes which will then be added to the website.

Each month, the top taster will receive a £100 voucher to spend with Bon Coeur.

More information is available at bcfw.co.uk.











