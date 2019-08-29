Harvey Nichols launches first range of pre-mixed cocktails

By Lisa Riley

Harvey Nichols has launched its first range of pre-mixed cocktails comprising three classic styles - Old Fashioned, Vesper Martini and Negroni.

The Harvey Nichols Old Fashioned has been created using woody Old Forester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Fee’s Brother’s Aromatic Bitters, orange oil and muscovado sugar, while the Vesper Martini is made with Portobello Road Gin, Fair Vodka, Lillet Blanc and a dash of lemon oil.

The Negroni has been handmade in small batches also using Portobello Road Gin, mixed with Italian sweet Vermouth and Campari.

“We are thrilled to be adding a range of pre-mixed cocktails to our own-label spirit category. After months of testing to create the perfect flavour profiles of three classics, we are very happy with the outcome,” said Rob Graves, head of food & beverage buying at Harvey Nichols.

The business had also been working on a fourth cocktail - a festive Blood Orange and Clove Negroni, poised to launch at Christmas, he added.

The pre-mixed cocktails trio is availabl now in all stores and online, (Rsp: £6 for100ml - one serving) or £35 for 700ml (approximately seven servings).