Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Harvey Nichols launches first range of pre-mixed cocktails

By Lisa Riley
Published:  29 August, 2019

Harvey Nichols has launched its first range of pre-mixed cocktails comprising three classic styles - Old Fashioned, Vesper Martini and Negroni.

The Harvey Nichols Old Fashioned has been created using woody Old Forester Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey, Fee’s Brother’s Aromatic Bitters, orange oil and muscovado sugar, while the Vesper Martini is made with Portobello Road Gin, Fair Vodka, Lillet Blanc and a dash of lemon oil.

The Negroni has been handmade in small batches also using Portobello Road Gin, mixed with Italian sweet Vermouth and Campari.

“We are thrilled to be adding a range of pre-mixed cocktails to our own-label spirit category. After months of testing to create the perfect flavour profiles of three classics, we are very happy with the outcome,” said Rob Graves, head of food & beverage buying at Harvey Nichols.

The business had also been working on a fourth cocktail - a festive Blood Orange and Clove Negroni, poised to launch at Christmas, he added.

The pre-mixed cocktails trio is availabl now in all stores and online, (Rsp: £6 for100ml - one serving) or £35 for 700ml (approximately seven servings).

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Mirabeau: Retail Sales Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Great design can transform wines’ fortunes – so why do so many ignore its potential?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95