Harpers Wine Stars 2020 open for entry and early bird discount

By Harpers Editorial

Harpers Wine Stars 2020 has officially opened entries into the first 2020 tasting, offering early bird discounts available on entries - up to 40% off - with bulk volume discounts also applying.

Countries open for entry to the country-specific competition, which gives unprecedented media exposure to UK buyers, comprise Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, France, Italy, Spain, Uruguay, and US.

For details on the current early bird and volume discounts, and entry deadlines, which varies according to country, see https://harperswinestars.com/harperswinestars2020/en/page/what-is-harpers-wine-stars-competition.

Since launching in summer 2017, Harpers Wine Stars has offered an unrivalled level of exposure to UK buyers.

Our judging panel is unique in that judges are all current buyers with purchasing power and influence across the UK on and off-trades, from independent merchants, wholesalers and supermarket buyers to restaurateurs and sommeliers.

Each entry is assessed on a three tier judging system in tune with how buyers buy, with taste, value and design all taken into consideration.

Our judges look first at the quality of the liquid in the bottle, then further assess for value for money and design, looking to reward those wines that combine great drinking with fair price and shelf appeal.











