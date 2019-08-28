Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Harpers Wine Stars 2020 open for entry and early bird discount

By Harpers Editorial
Published:  28 August, 2019

Harpers Wine Stars 2020 has officially opened entries into the first 2020 tasting, offering early bird discounts available on entries - up to 40% off - with bulk volume discounts also applying.

Countries open for entry to the country-specific competition, which gives unprecedented media exposure to UK buyers, comprise Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, France, Italy, Spain, Uruguay, and US.

For details on the current early bird and volume discounts, and entry deadlines, which varies according to country, see https://harperswinestars.com/harperswinestars2020/en/page/what-is-harpers-wine-stars-competition.

Since launching in summer 2017, Harpers Wine Stars has offered an unrivalled level of exposure to UK buyers.

Our judging panel is unique in that judges are all current buyers with purchasing power and influence across the UK on and off-trades, from independent merchants, wholesalers and supermarket buyers to restaurateurs and sommeliers.

Each entry is assessed on a three tier judging system in tune with how buyers buy, with taste, value and design all taken into consideration.

Our judges look first at the quality of the liquid in the bottle, then further assess for value for money and design, looking to reward those wines that combine great drinking with fair price and shelf appeal.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Mirabeau: Retail Sales Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Great design can transform wines’ fortunes – so why do so many ignore its potential?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95