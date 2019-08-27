Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Calvet headline wine partner of this year’s LRF

By Lisa Riley
Published:  27 August, 2019

French wine brand Calvet has been confirmed as the headline wine partner of this year’s London Restaurant Festival (LRF).

As part of the partnershipl, the Les Grands Chais de France owned brand will supply wines from across its pan appellation range, including Calvet Margaux, Calvet Pommerol and Calvet Menetou Salon, for 18 events throughout the festival which takes place throughout October at some of London’s top restaurants.

In addition, the brand will provide a Calvet Crémant de Bordeaux reception for the festival’s official press launch, and for the awards party in November.

“Calvet has such a diverse and food friendly range of wines covering all the main French wine producing regions and now many newer, lesser known ones making it the perfect partner for the rich array of dishes at this year’s LRF,” said Mark Kears, MD of Les Grands Chais de France UK & Ireland.

Returning for its 11th year, the festival has a line-up of exclusive culinary events and top chefs from around the world who will be descending on the capital to welcome 50,000 people into over 400 restaurants throughout the month.

Last week, Calvet revealed it has renewed its partnership with Michelin-starred chef Glynn Purnell, with several new initiatives in the pipeline for autumn.






Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Mirabeau: Retail Sales Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Great design can transform wines’ fortunes – so why do so many ignore its potential?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95