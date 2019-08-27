Calvet headline wine partner of this year’s LRF

By Lisa Riley

French wine brand Calvet has been confirmed as the headline wine partner of this year’s London Restaurant Festival (LRF).

As part of the partnershipl, the Les Grands Chais de France owned brand will supply wines from across its pan appellation range, including Calvet Margaux, Calvet Pommerol and Calvet Menetou Salon, for 18 events throughout the festival which takes place throughout October at some of London’s top restaurants.

In addition, the brand will provide a Calvet Crémant de Bordeaux reception for the festival’s official press launch, and for the awards party in November.

“Calvet has such a diverse and food friendly range of wines covering all the main French wine producing regions and now many newer, lesser known ones making it the perfect partner for the rich array of dishes at this year’s LRF,” said Mark Kears, MD of Les Grands Chais de France UK & Ireland.

Returning for its 11th year, the festival has a line-up of exclusive culinary events and top chefs from around the world who will be descending on the capital to welcome 50,000 people into over 400 restaurants throughout the month.

Last week, Calvet revealed it has renewed its partnership with Michelin-starred chef Glynn Purnell, with several new initiatives in the pipeline for autumn.













