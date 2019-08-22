Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

New MD for Louis Latour Chablis vineyards

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  22 August, 2019

Paul Espitalié has been appointed managing director of Chablis vineyard Simonnet-Febvre, owned by Maison Louis Latour.

Espitalié was formerly director of operations at La Chablisienne, where he had worked for six years. Prior to that he had worked as a winemaker at Cave de Rabastens outside Toulouse before taking over the management of Maison du Vigneron, part of Les Grands Chais de France, in the Jura. He is a graduate of Toulouse’s Centre d’Œnologie.

Espitalié said: “Always passionate about new challenges, I wish to take part in the development of Maison Simonnet-Febvre whilst respecting the style and vision that characterise it.”

Simonnet-Febvre was founded in 1840 and acquired by Maison Louis Latour in 2003. Its wines range from Petit Chablis to Chablis Grands Crus, and it is the only Chablis winery to produce traditional method Crémant de Bourgogne, made using Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes from its vineyards around Grand Auxerrois.

Espitalié takes over at Simonnet-Febvre from Jean-Philippe Archambaud, who left in April after nearly 15 years in the role.

Welcoming the appointment of Espitalié, Louis-Fabrice Latour, president of Maison Louis Latour, also paid tribute to Archambaud, thanking him for infusing Simonnet-Febvre with renewed dynamism under his leadership and building on the house’s already established reputation for quality.



Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

Mirabeau: Retail Sales Manager

...

Agile Media: International Sales Executive (Italian/French/Spanish speaker)

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Great design can transform wines’ fortunes – so why do so many ignore its potential?

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95