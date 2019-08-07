Calabria winemaker in running for award

By Lisa Riley

Emma Norbiato of Calabria Family Wines is among the finalists for the 2019 Gourmet Traveller Wine Winemaker of the Year Award.

Norbiato was only promoted to the role of chief winemaker in February 2018, taking over from Bill Calabria.

Norbiato was praised by the competition’s judges for the breadth of her expertise.

Chair of judges Peter Forrestal said: “Managing the Calabria Family portfolio in the Riverina is a huge challenge given its size and diversity, from entry-level to super-premium. The unflappable Emma Norbiato is responsible for many outstanding wines across the range.”

Norbiato said:“This truly is a company achievement. My team and I have been working hard to showcase the diversity, integrity and quality of the Calabria wine portfolio, we are very proud of the wines we create. It is a great achievement for all.”

Other judges for the competition include Huon Hooke, Peter Bourne, Nick Bulleid MW, Andrew Caillard MW, Toni Paterson MW and Mike Bennie.

In addition to its vineyards in Barossa, Calabria Family Wines also sources fruit from regions such as Hilltops, Tumbarumba and the Adelaide Hills.





