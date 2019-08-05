Syrah drinkers most social media-friendly, survey finds

By Mathew Lyons

Social media has made face-to-face conversation unnecessary for some 85% of Syrah drinkers, who prefer to keep in touch with friends and family via technology.

Just 40% of the adult UK population as a whole think similarly, according to a new survey from Opinion Matters on behalf of Villa Maria.

Chardonnay drinkers are the most likely to choose to talk in person with their nearest and dearest, with 42% of them choosing traditional forms of interaction.

Some 2.6m UK adults now speak to friends and family most frequently using group chat functions.

Among other wine drinkers, rosé fans are more likely than others to use technology to reconnect with lost friends.

The survey was undertaken as part of the New Zealand winery’s summer marketing campaign - The Value of Conversation.

The campaign features regional wine and conversation events, a social media drive and a series of PR initiatives.

Angela Lewis, brand ambassador for Villa Maria, said: “Since Villa Maria began, the advancement in technology has been staggering, and it has altered many aspects of how we operate.

“By bringing our Villa Maria Talks events to the UK, we are aiming to put the spotlight on how conversation has been affected by modern technology, while showing how face to face conversation over a glass of wine really is invaluable too.”









