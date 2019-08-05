Subscriber login Close [x]
Sopexa wins Washington State Wine agency

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  05 August, 2019

Washington State Wine (WSW) has appointed Sopexa in London as its new UK agent, the US body has announced.

Sopexa has won the agency from Hilltop Wines, which has represented WSW since 2006. The win marks the first non-French wine region that Sopexa will represent in the UK.

Frédéric Dersigny, managing director of Sopexa UK, said: “We are absolutely delighted and honoured to represent the Washington State Wine Commission in the UK.

“Sopexa has been representing wine regions in the UK and around the world since the 1960s, so we can’t wait to shine a light on all the unsung heroes to be found in Washington State in this market.”

Doug Marshall, senior international marketing manager for WSW, said: “With an impressive track record, Sopexa is perfectly positioned to help us build momentum, excitement and opportunity for Washington State wineries, as well as for UK based wine professionals and wine lovers alike.

“Hilltop Wines has been a tremendous partner for us in the UK, successfully building the program up to what it is today. We appreciate the ground work that they’ve laid.”

Established in 1987, WSW represents every licensed winery and vineyard owner in Washington State.




