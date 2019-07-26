Sustainable British winemakers to unite under WineGB banner

By Jo Gilbert

A new initiative created with the aim of supporting UK growers and winemakers in their efforts to produce sustainable wines has been given an official name.

Having gone through several changes and refinement over the past few months, the iniatiatve will now be known as the Sustainable Wines of Great Britain.

It will be implemented by the WineGB Environmental Sustainability Workgroup (ESWG), part of WineGB, and be headed up by Chris Foss - the recently retired head of Plumpton Wine Division.

Harpers wrote about the initiative's creation back in April, when Foss said a new workgroup and accreditation scheme was in the works for the UK wine industry.

It follows on from the WineSkills sustainability initiative – an earlier collaboration between Plumpton and WineGB – set up in 2010.

More recently, the new initiative's mission statement has been agreed with aim of “informing WineGB members on sustainability issues, and encourage them to be more sustainable” while also “developing an accredited sustainability scheme”.

Soil management, water use in wineries, vine nutrition and environmental conservation are just some of the topics around which members will receive support via a number of bulletins.

Several more are currently being planned for the next 18 months.

These include pest management, waste reduction, greenhouse gas management and social responsibility and engagement.

The initiative has also attracted interest from sponsors.

Waitrose and Vinescapes are just two of the confirmed backers which have leant their support to see the group and its aims come to bear.















