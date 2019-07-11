Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Piper-Heidsieck creates signature Champagne for Wright Brothers

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  11 July, 2019

London-based seafood chain Wright Brothers has partnered with Piper-Heidsieck on an exclusive Champagne to be poured in-house.

The team-up, named Essentiel by Wright Brothers, is designed to pair well with oysters and shellfish, and also white fish with creamy sauces. It is a blend of 55% Pinot Noir, 30% Meunier and 15% Chardonnay and has been aged for four years.

Robin Hancock, co-founder of Wright Brothers, said: “The collaboration with Piper-Heidsieck was a great experience for everyone involved and we believe together we have created the perfect accompaniment for seafood and shellfish.

“We look forward to continuing our close relationship with Piper-Heidsieck when we create our next blend.”

Emilien Boutillat, chef de cave at Piper-Heidsieck, said: “A shared vision of sustainability and excellence made Wright Brothers the natural choice to visit us and take part in the creation of a bespoke Champagne to suit their seafood-focused restaurants.

“Champagne and oysters both strongly express their place of origin, and when enjoyed together make for a memorable moment.”

Wright Brothers has restaurants in Borough, Soho, South Kensington, Battersea and Spitalfields.





Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

RD Wines: Business Manager

...

North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95