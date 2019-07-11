Piper-Heidsieck creates signature Champagne for Wright Brothers

By Mathew Lyons

London-based seafood chain Wright Brothers has partnered with Piper-Heidsieck on an exclusive Champagne to be poured in-house.

The team-up, named Essentiel by Wright Brothers, is designed to pair well with oysters and shellfish, and also white fish with creamy sauces. It is a blend of 55% Pinot Noir, 30% Meunier and 15% Chardonnay and has been aged for four years.

Robin Hancock, co-founder of Wright Brothers, said: “The collaboration with Piper-Heidsieck was a great experience for everyone involved and we believe together we have created the perfect accompaniment for seafood and shellfish.

“We look forward to continuing our close relationship with Piper-Heidsieck when we create our next blend.”

Emilien Boutillat, chef de cave at Piper-Heidsieck, said: “A shared vision of sustainability and excellence made Wright Brothers the natural choice to visit us and take part in the creation of a bespoke Champagne to suit their seafood-focused restaurants.

“Champagne and oysters both strongly express their place of origin, and when enjoyed together make for a memorable moment.”

Wright Brothers has restaurants in Borough, Soho, South Kensington, Battersea and Spitalfields.











