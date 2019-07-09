Boisset set to buy Domaine Alex Gambal

By Mathew Lyons

The Boisset family has announced that it is to acquire the Beaune-based Domaine Alex Gambal for an undisclosed sum.

The deal is expected to be finalised in September.

Alex Gambal, a Boston native, moved to Burgundy in 1993 and began building his estate in 1997 with the acquisition of Saint-Aubin Premier Cru and Savigny-les-Beaune.

The estate now has around a dozen hectares of land under vine on the Côte de Beaune and Côte de Nuits. Its wines include Puligny-Montrachet, Nuits-St.-Georges Clos des Argillières, Pommard and Volnay.

Some two-thirds of its production is certified organic.

The Boisset family is a major player in Burgundy and across France, with a collective 728 hectares of vineyard in Burgundy, the Rhône Valley, Beaujolais and Jura, as well as in Sonoma and Napa Valley in California.

Boisset’s current holdings include Bouchard Aîné & Fils in Beaune, Domaine de la Vougeraie in Nuits-Saint-Georges and Ropiteau Frères in Meursault.

Gambal will continue to work alongside the Boisset family on the development of the estate, it is reported.











