Israeli wine gets UK push

By Lisa Riley

Israeli winemaking is the focus of a new promotion from Kedem Europe this summer targeting both the UK on- and off-trade.

The initiative, which will feature trade tastings, workshops and trips, is being led by wine consultant Matt Day.

Kedem is the UK’s leading importer of Israeli wine. It currently ranges some 374 wines from nearly 40 wineries.

Wineries partnering with Kedem on the programme of events include 1848, Barkan, Carmel, Covenant Israel, Dalton, Flam, Jezreel, Psagot, Yatir and Zion.

Morris Herzog, managing director of Kedem Europe, said: “Israeli wines have really come in to their own in the last decade and are now finding favour with critics and sommeliers on the global stage.

“London is the epicentre of international wine and we are keen to grow our presence on the thriving restaurant and independent retailer scene.”

The promotion coincides with a growing interest in Israeli food and wine," added Day.

“The current interest in Israeli wine goes hand in hand with the rise of ‘Israeli Cool’: groundbreaking restaurants like Ottolenghi, Bala Baya, Honey & Co, The Palomar and The Barbary. They have taken the London scene by storm and – like the wines – are a real breath of fresh air."

In addition, he said "we are seeing a boom of small, independent wine merchants who are prepared to stock more leftfield wines thanks to more open-minded customers who are excited to try wines off the beaten track".

There are currently over 320 wineries operating in Israel, with around 5,500 hectares under vine, predominantly in the Galilee and Samson regions. Some 20% of Israeli wine production goes for export, with the US, France and the UK being the leading destinations.

The first trade tasting will take place on Thursday 25th July at a central London location.