Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Israeli wine gets UK push

By Lisa Riley
Published:  05 July, 2019

Israeli winemaking is the focus of a new promotion from Kedem Europe this summer targeting both the UK on- and off-trade.

The initiative, which will feature trade tastings, workshops and trips, is being led by wine consultant Matt Day.

Kedem is the UK’s leading importer of Israeli wine. It currently ranges some 374 wines from nearly 40 wineries.

Wineries partnering with Kedem on the programme of events include 1848, Barkan, Carmel, Covenant Israel, Dalton, Flam, Jezreel, Psagot, Yatir and Zion.

Morris Herzog, managing director of Kedem Europe, said: “Israeli wines have really come in to their own in the last decade and are now finding favour with critics and sommeliers on the global stage.

“London is the epicentre of international wine and we are keen to grow our presence on the thriving restaurant and independent retailer scene.”

The promotion coincides with a growing interest in Israeli food and wine," added Day.

“The current interest in Israeli wine goes hand in hand with the rise of ‘Israeli Cool’: groundbreaking restaurants like Ottolenghi, Bala Baya, Honey & Co, The Palomar and The Barbary. They have taken the London scene by storm and – like the wines – are a real breath of fresh air."

In addition, he said "we are seeing a boom of small, independent wine merchants who are prepared to stock more leftfield wines thanks to more open-minded customers who are excited to try wines off the beaten track".

There are currently over 320 wineries operating in Israel, with around 5,500 hectares under vine, predominantly in the Galilee and Samson regions. Some 20% of Israeli wine production goes for export, with the US, France and the UK being the leading destinations.

The first trade tasting will take place on Thursday 25th July at a central London location.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

RD Wines: Business Manager

...

North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95