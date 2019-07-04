Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Manchester Gin appoints sales director

By Mathew Lyons
Published:  04 July, 2019

Manchester Gin has appointed Justin Horseman as sales director with a remit to grow the brand both in the UK and internationally.

Horseman comes to the boutique distillery from Madrid’s Destilería Urbana Santamanía, where he was UK and international director. He has over 20 years’ experience in the fmcg drinks sector working with brands such as Myers’s Rum, Red Stripe and Corona Extra.

Seb Heeley, co-founder of Manchester Gin, said: “Justin is the perfect appointment for us at this crucial point, when we’re expanding our reach internationally. He’s a great fit for the team, and we’re looking forward to the experience and creativity he’ll bring to the role and to the business.”

Horseman said: “The plans for the future are fantastic and I’m really looking forward to joining such a vibrant team, to support the business growth in the UK, across the European markets and beyond.”

Manchester Gin is planning to open a new distillery, bar and restaurant in the city centre later this year, converting six Grade II*-listed railway arches underneath Manchester’s Central Convention Centre.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

RD Wines: Business Manager

...

North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95