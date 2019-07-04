Manchester Gin appoints sales director

By Mathew Lyons

Manchester Gin has appointed Justin Horseman as sales director with a remit to grow the brand both in the UK and internationally.

Horseman comes to the boutique distillery from Madrid’s Destilería Urbana Santamanía, where he was UK and international director. He has over 20 years’ experience in the fmcg drinks sector working with brands such as Myers’s Rum, Red Stripe and Corona Extra.

Seb Heeley, co-founder of Manchester Gin, said: “Justin is the perfect appointment for us at this crucial point, when we’re expanding our reach internationally. He’s a great fit for the team, and we’re looking forward to the experience and creativity he’ll bring to the role and to the business.”

Horseman said: “The plans for the future are fantastic and I’m really looking forward to joining such a vibrant team, to support the business growth in the UK, across the European markets and beyond.”

Manchester Gin is planning to open a new distillery, bar and restaurant in the city centre later this year, converting six Grade II*-listed railway arches underneath Manchester’s Central Convention Centre.