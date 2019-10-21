Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Craft spirits boom drives trademark registration to record high

By Lisa Riley
Published:  21 October, 2019

The booming UK craft spirits industry filed a record number of trademark registrations in the last year, according to research released today.

The number of new trademarks registered for spirits jumped 12% in the past year, with 2,482 filed in 2018 up from 2,210 in the previous 12 months, according to law firm RPC.

RPC said the number of new spirits brands and individual products were both rising as the major global drinks manufacturers continued to respond to the boom in craft spirits by launching innovative flavours and unusual colours.

The number of distillery businesses in the UK has increased 21% in just a year to 205 in 2018, up from 170 in 2017.

Flavoured gins enjoyed a record year in 2018, with a 751% increase in sales in the UK (WSTA 2018 Market Report).

The trend towards a proliferation of varieties has spread to other spirit types, such as rum, whisky and tequila, with each new sub-brand and product line creating the demand for trademark protection.

“The importance of establishing a distinctive brand identity in today’s highly competitive spirits market cannot be overstated,” said Ben Mark, IP Partner at RPC.

“Failure to adequately protect that intellectual property can result in brand value becoming diluted by rivals launching copycat products. Should that end in litigation, having trade marks in place is crucial.”

The spike in new craft spirit trademarks follows several recent disputes

including Glenfiddich, which lost a trademark dispute against Indian distillery, Glenfield, who it accused of copying its distinctive label and logo, while Redsmith distillery was forced to change the name of its Outlaw Navy strength gin after opposition from The Outlaw Rum Company in Scotland.

Last year, mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor had to withdraw a trademark application for his whiskey brand which conflicted with a trademark owned by the Carlow Brewing Company.

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Business Development Manager - Online

...

Australian Vintage: Commercial Analyst

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Agustín Trapero on Cebreros DOP: when the terruño talks

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95