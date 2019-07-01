Subscriber login Close [x]
La Rioja Alta SA acquires Rioja Santiago

By Lisa Riley
Published:  01 July, 2019

La Rioja Alta SA has acquired the historic Rioja Santiago winery in Haro’s Station District for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition provides La Rioja Alta SA, best know for its Viña Ardanza label, with buildings on the banks of the Tirón covering a total surface area of more than 5,300 square metres.

With Rioja Santiago situated in the strategic location of one of the three oldest wineries in La Rioja, the acquisition confirmed La Rioja Alta SA’s “decisive, long-term commitment to the Station District - the cradle of Rioja wine”, said Guillermo de Aranzabal, president of La Rioja Alta SA.

“We are very happy and excited about this acquisition which we have been working on for several months. It will allows us to continue growing inside our beloved Station District and, in addition, to do it in a strategic location as it is at the Haro entrance of this iconic area with thousands of visitors from all over the world passing in front of it every year."

Regarding the possible use of the new facilities, Aranzabal said it was “still too early to determine”, adding there were no immediate projects in the pipeline.

“We will be working on a development plan that will, of course, complement the wine and wine tourism activities that we usually carry out in our century-old winery.”

What was “really important”, he said, “is our decisive, long-term commitment to the Haro Station District and to recovering the buildings and spaces of a historic house, founded in Haro in 1870, which was one of the three oldest wineries in Rioja".




