Jascots adds Loire producer Château Pierre-Bise

By Lisa Riley

Jascots has signed a deal as distributor of Savennières and Anjou producer Château Pierre-Bise.

Available now, the Jascots range comprises the single Vineyard Savennières “Le Grand Beaupreau” and Coteaux du Layon “L’Anclaie” alongside Anjou blanc, Anjou rouge and a vintage Crémant de Loire 2016.

With sommeliers and wine buyers having long “recognised how good Savennières and Anjou wines are and consumers keener than ever to try something a bit different”, now was the perfect time for Jascots to be championing these wines, said Miles MacInnes, managing partner of Jascots.

“The wines of Château Pierre-Bise are some of the greatest Chenin Blancs of the Loire Valley and the world. These are styles of wine that have struggled a bit to get the attention they deserve from wine consumers in the past, overshadowed as they have been by the popularity of Sauvignon Blanc from nearby Sancerre and Pouilly-Fumé,” he said.

Owned by the Papin family since 1959 with winemaker René Papin now at the helm, Château Pierre-Bise’s wines are made with the principles of minimum-intervention in the vineyard and the cellar. The estate is in organic conversion, with its wines poised to be certified organic from the 2019 vintage.

Papin said: “We are very excited to begin working with Jascots Wine Merchants as our representatives in the UK, they are a young and dynamic growing company with an extremely high quality portfolio and a team that is known for delivering first-class service to its customers.”