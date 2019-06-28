Subscriber login Close [x]
The week that was

By Jo Gilbert
Published:  28 June, 2019

In case you missed some of the headlines this week on harpers.co.uk, here’s a review of the top online news, analysis, opinions and features.


Top news stories: There was plenty going on in the world of retail this week, with bold plays from both Majestic and Oddbins.

Harpers also got the inside track on a new Albariño collaboration between Spain specialist Indigo Wines, writer Jamie Goode and Daniel Primack of Winerack’d UK.

Speaking to Harpers at the company’s Brixton HQ, managing director Ben Henshaw said that this latest Galician collaboration was aimed at “creating some excitement”, for the Indigo team as well as for the grape.

And we delved into how Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc can switch up its “drink now” image, and cultivate a reputation for age-worthy wines.


Analysis and Insights: This week, Champagne expert Giles Fallowfield gave us the lowdown on a buying trip to the region, where members of the UK trade went hunting for potential suppliers.

Elsewhere, we reported on a dynamic partnership at Maison Martell aimed at preparing its vineyards for climate breakdown.

And we looked at what’s behind vodka’s image problem – and how a new exploration of its natural flavours is helping consumers better understand the spirit.


People and Opinion: “Branded wines beware!” says Jerry Lockspeider in his latest column. Private labels are on the march, and they are coming for you.

Last but not least, Andrew Catchpole caught up with the team fronting the Golden State’s wines ahead of a joint Harpers-California Wine Institute session on sustainability.







