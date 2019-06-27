Majestic lowers spirits prices

By Lisa Riley

Majestic has lowered the price of its entire spirits portfolio and removed the two tier pricing on the category.

After scrapping a minimum purchase requirement in 2015, Majestic introduced a ‘Mix Six’ model where customers would access discounts for buying a mixed half case or more. This however has changed with immediate effect, with the spirits range now sold under a single, lower price and can be bought individually, with the price at least 10% lower than the previous single bottle price, said Majestic.

The retailer said the move, implemented by Majestic’s newly appointed buying and merchandising director - Robert Cooke, was aimed at upping the appeal to a new generation of craft, and particularly local, spirit drinkers.

Changing its spirits prices was the first stage in a review of range and trading by Cooke, who joined Majestic from Tesco in April, said Majestic.

“The move will help cement Majestic as a go-to for craft spirits and events,” said Cooke.

“Majestic rode the craft spirit movement at its infancy, helping to pair-up thousands of customers with some really authentic, exceptional products.

“Our store teams do an amazing job of introducing their customers to a huge variety of local and international gins, vodkas, rums, whiskies and more - but having to buy a further five bottles to receive a discount is often a disincentive - this move fixes that issue, and makes Majestic’s spirits shelves truly open to all”

Majestic currently stocks over 330 spirits across its store network, of which almost 60% are from small, local producers - often stocked in just one or two branches. Its range has grown to include over 180 gins alone from distilleries as far apart as Cornwall (Tarquin’s) and Inverness (Badachro).