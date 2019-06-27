Subscriber login Close [x]
remember me
You are not logged in.
Forgot Password? To subscribe, click here
  1. Home
  2. News

Majestic lowers spirits prices

By Lisa Riley
Published:  27 June, 2019

Majestic has lowered the price of its entire spirits portfolio and removed the two tier pricing on the category.

After scrapping a minimum purchase requirement in 2015, Majestic introduced a ‘Mix Six’ model where customers would access discounts for buying a mixed half case or more. This however has changed with immediate effect, with the spirits range now sold under a single, lower price and can be bought individually, with the price at least 10% lower than the previous single bottle price, said Majestic.

The retailer said the move, implemented by Majestic’s newly appointed buying and merchandising director - Robert Cooke, was aimed at upping the appeal to a new generation of craft, and particularly local, spirit drinkers.

Changing its spirits prices was the first stage in a review of range and trading by Cooke, who joined Majestic from Tesco in April, said Majestic.

“The move will help cement Majestic as a go-to for craft spirits and events,” said Cooke.

“Majestic rode the craft spirit movement at its infancy, helping to pair-up thousands of customers with some really authentic, exceptional products.

“Our store teams do an amazing job of introducing their customers to a huge variety of local and international gins, vodkas, rums, whiskies and more - but having to buy a further five bottles to receive a discount is often a disincentive - this move fixes that issue, and makes Majestic’s spirits shelves truly open to all”

Majestic currently stocks over 330 spirits across its store network, of which almost 60% are from small, local producers - often stocked in just one or two branches. Its range has grown to include over 180 gins alone from distilleries as far apart as Cornwall (Tarquin’s) and Inverness (Badachro).

Keywords:

Other articles of interest

Search

Harpers Newsletters

Jobs 

...

North South Wines: Logistics and Forecasting Manager

Jobs »

Digital Editions

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the printed magazine. Don’t miss out, make sure you subscribe today to access the digital edition and all archived editions of Harpers as part of your subscription.
Harpers Wine and Spirit

Harpers digital edition is available ahead of the print edition and the latest issue, plus all archived editions, can be found here.

Judged by buyers for buyers, this is the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a complete and rigorous audit of each entry.
Wine Stars Awards

Judged by buyers for buyers, the only wine competition assessing quality, value and design for a rigorous audit of each entry.

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....
Supplements and Special Reports

You can now view the latest Harpers supplement with our digital edition....

Twitter

Blogs 

Ines Salpico: Portugal’s quiet wine revolution

Blogs »

Most read articles

About us
Contact us
Advertise With Us
About this website
Your Account
Agile Publications
© Agile Media Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. Agile Media Ltd. Registered office:
Longley House, International Drive, Southgate Avenue, Crawley, West Sussex RH10 6AQ.
Registered in England No. 6646125. VAT No. 938 4452 95