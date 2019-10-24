Majestic adds host of spirits as part of repositioning

By Lisa Riley

Majestic has added a raft of spirits brands to its portfolio as part of its strategy to become the number one place to buy spirits, alongside wine, in the UK.

New brands taken on by the retailer include East London Liquor Company, a new range of premium rums by Rockstar Spirits, Majestic’s first gin liqueur from Bristol Distilling Co and its first RTD cans from Chapel Down.

Part of Majestic’s renewed spirits range, the latest additions form part of Majestic’s repositioning to “get us at the forefront of spirits trends, alongside those in wine”, Majestic buyer James Reed told Harpers.

“It's a hugely exciting time for the spirits trade, and we want to make sure Majestic customers can discover all the category now has to offer,” he said.

Currently accounting for only a small proportion of Majestic’s sales, Reed said the business “knows there is plenty of headroom for the category on our shelves”.

“We truly believe that the combination of industry leading staff training, some carefully sourced products and the ability to taste in every Majestic branch means we can become the number one place to buy spirits, alongside wines, in the UK,” he said.

All the new spirits brands join Majestic’s spirits portfolio this winter.

In June this year, Majestic announced it had lowered the price of its entire spirits portfolio and removed the two tier pricing on the category.

The retailer said the move, implemented by Majestic’s then newly appointed buying and merchandising director, Robert Cooke, was aimed at upping the appeal to a new generation of craft, and particularly local, spirit drinkers.

Changing its spirits prices was the first stage in a review of range and trading by Cooke who said adding it would “help cement Majestic as a go-to for craft spirits and events”.











