Santa Rita appoints UK export manager

By Lisa Riley

Santa Rita Estates (SRE) has appointed Alex Kennedy to the role of UK export manager.

Taking on her new position with immediate effect, Kennedy’s main focus is developing and managing retailer relationships with the Carmen and Sur Andino brands, both of which are currently distributed in the UK by SRE.

There will also be an element of marketing and events alongside data analysis to “ensure that the SRE’s brands are kept relevant to the UK market in these challenging times", said the Chilean producer.

Kennedy holds the WSET Diploma and has worked in the wine industry for over 15 years including positions within sales and marketing at Majestic and Erhmanns and as national account manager in the Pernod Ricard grocery team.

The appointment further enforced the commitment SRE has to the UK market, said European export director Terry Pennington.

“Despite a turbulent political and economic climate SRE will continue to invest in this market, we are very much looking at the long-term goals and with our new partnerships in place we are certainly well placed to achieve these ambitions."

The appointment follows the departure of SRE sales director Michael Taylor a couple of months ago. Following his departure, Taylor’s role has been split into two – one based in the UK and one based in Ireland where Taylor was also based.

Kennedy said: “I’m very much looking forward to being part of the small but perfectly formed European team, the role is an exciting one and with the SRE brands continuing to perform well on a global basis I look forward to the challenge of building on the success we have achieved in the UK market.”