Winchester Distillery eyes expansion as it raises near £500k

By Lisa Riley

Winchester Distillery has completed its crowdfunding campaign raising nearly £500k.

The distillery said the campaign has closed at more than £100k over target, with 700 investors on board.

The funds raised, the first external investment sought for the business since it was founded in 2014, will be used to purchase equipment to increase production of the Hampshire-based producer’s premium gins and vodka, allowing it to pursue opportunities to sell the spirits nationally and overseas.

In addition, plans to install a brewhouse are in place enabling production of rum, and at a later date whisky, while more jobs will be created and the site in Old Alresford further developed to allow more visitors and the creation of a gift shop, said founder Paul Bowler.

“In these uncertain political and financial times we weren’t sure how our crowdfunding campaign would be received, so to close last week not just on target but exceeding it by over 25% was incredible. We can’t wait to get underway with our expansion plans so we can reach new markets and welcome more visitors at the distillery.”

Additional funds pledged will go towards the creation of an interactive botanical garden at the distillery, the redesign of the website and a rebrand for Winchester Distillery and its spirits ranges.